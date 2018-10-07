German Soldier Dies During NATO Battalion Drills in Lithuania -Defense Ministry

"On October 6, during the exercises of the NATO force battalion at Pabrade range, a German serviceman died. The incident occurred when the armored vehicle driven by the soldier crashed into a tree," the ministry said.
READ MORE: NATO Servicemen Crash in Lithuania (VIDEO)
The Germany-led battalion has been deployed in Lithuania in 2017 as part of the agreement between Vilnius and NATO to establish an enhanced forward presence in the country. The battalion comprises around 1,200 troops and conducts joint drills with the Lithuanian servicemen in peacetime.
All comments
Show new comments (0)