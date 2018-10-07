German Soldier Dies During NATO Battalion Drills in Lithuania -Defense Ministry

VILNIUS (Sputnik) - A German soldier died as a result of an incident that occurred during military drills held by the Lithuania-based NATO battalion on Saturday, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"On October 6, during the exercises of the NATO force battalion at Pabrade range, a German serviceman died. The incident occurred when the armored vehicle driven by the soldier crashed into a tree," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the incident is being investigated by the German law enforcement agencies.

The Germany-led battalion has been deployed in Lithuania in 2017 as part of the agreement between Vilnius and NATO to establish an enhanced forward presence in the country. The battalion comprises around 1,200 troops and conducts joint drills with the Lithuanian servicemen in peacetime.