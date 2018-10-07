Antiochian Orthodox Church Calls Meeting on Ukrainian Religious Independence

"The Antiochian Church urges His All Holiness the Patriarch to call an urgent meeting of patriarchs of all autocephalous Orthodox Churches to discuss… the issue of granting autocephaly to Churches and find common ground on it," the Church said in a statement.
READ MORE: Moscow Patriarchate Says No Support For Ukrainian Church Autonomy
In September, two exarchs of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople started working in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kiev Patriarchate, which came as part of Constantinople's preparations to grant autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.
All comments
Show new comments (0)