High-Rise Blast Kills 2, Hurts 5 in Moldova Capital – Interior Ministry

"The latest data suggests that two people died, including a minor," Liliana Puscasu, a spokeswoman for the Ministry's general inspectorate for emergency situations, told reporters.
Puscasu said two bodies were found inside a gutted apartment on the 14th floor.
"Six people were hospitalized. They are five civilians and a rescuer," she added.
READ MORE: WATCH Truck Ram Dodon's Motorcade in Moldova
Chisinau's Deputy Mayor Nistor Grozavu told reporters earlier that seven people had been hurt. A search is underway for more people who may have been trapped under the debris.
Authorities have suggested a gas cylinder explosion as a possible cause as the high-rise is not connected to the centralized gas supply system.
The building was evacuated. Traffic on nearby roads was temporarily blocked. Firefighters and police are working at the scene.
All comments
Show new comments (0)