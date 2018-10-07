High-Rise Blast Kills 2, Hurts 5 in Moldova Capital – Interior Ministry

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - A blast ripped overnight through a high-rise in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau, killing two and hurting at least five, an Interior Ministry spokeswoman said.

"The latest data suggests that two people died, including a minor," Liliana Puscasu, a spokeswoman for the Ministry's general inspectorate for emergency situations, told reporters.

The explosion hit the 20-floor tower block at around 10:40 p.m. local time (19:40GMT) on Saturday, damaging apartments on the upper floors.

Puscasu said two bodies were found inside a gutted apartment on the 14th floor.

"Six people were hospitalized. They are five civilians and a rescuer," she added.

Chisinau's Deputy Mayor Nistor Grozavu told reporters earlier that seven people had been hurt. A search is underway for more people who may have been trapped under the debris.

Authorities have suggested a gas cylinder explosion as a possible cause as the high-rise is not connected to the centralized gas supply system.

The building was evacuated. Traffic on nearby roads was temporarily blocked. Firefighters and police are working at the scene.