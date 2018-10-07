At Least 8 Policemen Injured in Clashes During Rock Concert in Germany

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - As many as eight police officers were wounded in clashes that occurred during a rock concert in the German city of Apolda, the Free State of Thuringia, the police said on Saturday.

"According to the latest information, eight police staff have sustained slight injuries… All the colleagues still continue their work," the police's press service wrote on its Twitter blog.

Nach neuesten Informationen wurden bei der #Eskalation auf dem #Marktplatz in #Apolda 8 Polizeibeamte leicht verletzt. Alle Kollegen sind weiterhin dienstfähig.



Unterdessen ist der Marktplatz geräumt und die Abreise der Versammlungsteilnehmer läuft.#Apolda0610 #Versammlung — Polizei Thüringen (@Polizei_Thuer) 6 октября 2018 г.

Auch wenn der #Marktplatz wie leergefegt ist, sind wir noch ein Weile da und stellen sicher, dass in #Apolda wieder Ruhe und Ordnung eingekehrt sind.#Apolda0610 #Versammlung pic.twitter.com/sTco50iLbJ

— Polizei Thüringen (@Polizei_Thuer) 6 октября 2018 г.

According to the law enforcement agencies, several people threw stones and bottles at the policemen.

The concert has been authorized by the local authorities and was held under the supervision of the law enforcement officers. According to the preliminary information provided by the police, the event has brought together about 700 people.