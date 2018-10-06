Latvia's Pro-Russian SDPS Party Leading in Parliamentary Election - Exit Poll

According to the exit poll released following the closure of polling stations, the SDPS is receiving 19.4 percent of votes, while the Development/For party can count on becoming second with 13.4 percent of votes.
The National Alliance "All For Latvia!" is getting 12.6 percent of votes, surpassing the New Conservative Party by 0.2 percent of votes, the exit poll showed.
Earlier in the day, the parliamentary election was held in Latvia. The representatives of the country's 16 political parties were running for 100 parliamentary seats.
