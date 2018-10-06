German Police to Drain Lake to Solve Murder Case From 90's - Reports

German lake Titisee will be drained as part of the investigation of a woman's disappearance from approximately 25 years ago, the NDR broadcaster reported.

The police anticipate to find the remains of a young woman who went missing in 1993 at the bottom of the lake Titisee in the province Osterholz. They also believe that they may find the weapon that could have been used to commit the crime.

According to investigators, the woman might have been killed with a gun that the suspect had taken from his father two years prior to the offense.

Investigators assumed that the missing woman might have been killed by a 58-year-old man, who lived with her at the time when she disappeared. It is speculated that the young woman planned to leave the man, which could have possibly served as the motive of the crime.

According to the estimates conducted by the police, the draining of the lake may take up to 5 days, a process which will redirect 35 million liters of water into a neighboring lake. Once the police investigation is complete, the water will be returned to the lake.

In addition, a NDR broadcaster reported that year after the woman went missing, fishermen found a plastic bag in the lake with cosmetic products, tooth paste and engagement ring that belonged to the missing woman.