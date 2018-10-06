Second Pipelay Vessel Begins Work on Germany's Section of Nord Stream 2

"The offshore pipelay vessel "Audacia" began its work on the Nord Stream 2 project today. "Audacia", operated by Allseas, is the second vessel together with the "Castoro Dieci" (C10) to lay the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the German route section," the pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said in a press release on Saturday.
The operator plans that all the work in the German territorial waters will be concluded by the end of 2018.
The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two gas pipelines that will run from Russia, through the Baltic Sea and to a hub in Germany, bypassing Ukraine entirely. The project is a joint venture of the Russian Gazprom energy giant with French Engie, Austrian OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and German Uniper and Wintershall.
