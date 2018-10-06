Second Pipelay Vessel Begins Work on Germany's Section of Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The second pipelay vessel has started working on the German section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said.

"The offshore pipelay vessel "Audacia" began its work on the Nord Stream 2 project today. "Audacia", operated by Allseas, is the second vessel together with the "Castoro Dieci" (C10) to lay the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the German route section," the pipeline's operator, Nord Stream AG, said in a press release on Saturday.

According to the press release, the vessel began its work at the end of the 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) trench of the twin pipeline located in Germany's territorial waters.

The operator plans that all the work in the German territorial waters will be concluded by the end of 2018.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two gas pipelines that will run from Russia, through the Baltic Sea and to a hub in Germany, bypassing Ukraine entirely. The project is a joint venture of the Russian Gazprom energy giant with French Engie, Austrian OMV AG, UK-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell, and German Uniper and Wintershall.