London Auction Crowd Stunned As Banksy's Balloon Girl Self Destructs

The mysterious British street artist Banksy has allegedly claimed responsibility for the destruction of his widely recognized piece of art during the auction, just as it was nearing the £1 million bid threshold.

The 101cm-by-78 cm canvas of the famous artwork ‘Girl with a Balloon' was destroyed by a mechanism operating from within the base of the frame, which shredded the artwork into ribbons, shortly after it made £860,000 ($1.37mn with buyer's premium) at a Contemporary Art Evening Auction at Sotheby's London on Friday.

READ MORE: Was It Russians? Netizens Abuzz Over Puzzling Vanishing of Banksy's New Graffiti

The act left the auction's attendees confused. However, some reportedly spotted a strange man wearing black sunglasses, which caused the public speculate that the stunt might have been conducted by Banksy.

"We've just been Banksy'd," The Art Newspaper cited Alex Branczik, senior director at Sotheby's. "He is arguably the greatest British street artist, and tonight we saw a little piece of Banksy genius."

READ MORE: Banksy Does Paris? Enigmatic Graffiti Artist Blitzes French Capital (PHOTOS)

Following the reports from the auction, the official Instagram page of the famous, but anonymous artist published a post with a caption reading "Going, going, gone…"