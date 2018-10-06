Register
07:28 GMT +306 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends the National Housing Summit in London, September 19, 2018

    Conservative Brexiteers Give UK PM May ‘Canada or Quit’ Ultimatum - Reports

    © REUTERS / Frank Augstein
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Senior figures in the Conservative Party say a Canada-style free trade deal is “the only credible way” British Prime Minister Theresa May could remain the head of the UK government if her Chequers plan fails.

    Sources in the Conservatives who spoke on condition of confidentiality told the Independent said that May won’t be able to renegotiate the Chequers plan if it is rejected by Parliament and the EU.

    READ MORE: Hard Brexit Better Than PM May's Chequers Proposal – French Government

    The prime minister is expected to present her views to the cabinet on Tuesday, outlining updated proposals relating to future customs arrangements and EU regulations to secure the Brexit deal.

    “The prime minister has three potential courses of action if her deal is voted down by Parliament or rejected in Brussels,” a Conservative party member said. “In that case, she may be tempted to try to return to the negotiating table and develop Chequers with further concessions, or alternatively go down the route of joining the EEA. Neither of those is going to be acceptable to the party if Chequers has already been rejected.”

    Nigel Farage, former leader of UKIP and anti-EU campaigner stands outside the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain March 29, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    ‘Much Worse Than Eurosceptics Feared’: PM May Will Get Britain a 'Rotten' Brexit Deal – Ex-UKIP Leader Farage
    The source explained that if May tried to further push the Chequers plan, she would put her leadership in jeopardy, and the only plan May could pursue that would be amenable to Brexiteers within the party, such as Boris Johnson, David Davis, and Jacob Rees-Mogg, would be a Canada-style free trade deal, proposed by European Council President Donald Tusk this week.

    “If she undertakes to secure that deal, it would be the only credible way she could possibly stay in the job at that point,” the source said.

    Earlier this week during the Conservative Party conference, it was revealed that MP James Duddridge had sent a letter to the chairman of the Conservative 1922 backbench committee calling for a leadership contest. According to the party rules, the 1922 chair must receive 48 letters from MPs to call a no-confidence vote against the prime minister.

    Another Conservative MP confirmed that May was given an ultimatum to pursue a Canada-style free trade deal if the Chequers plan fails, or else face ouster.

    “Delivering a free trade deal as the only option left that could get through Parliament after the death of Chequers, is the only thing she might stay on to do. Even then it would be in the face of calls to quit,” he said.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Theresa May Reportedly Aims to Rush Brexit Bill Through Parliament to Fend Off Tory Rebellion
    A Cabinet minister told the Independent on the condition of anonymity that it would not be unexpected for May’s team if the party clashed over her leadership, and that the prime minister understands she will be held responsible if her Brexit plan fails. He also noted that there is a clear understanding among the Cabinet that a free trade deal will be the only viable option if the Chequers plan fails.

    On Thursday, Tusk said that a Canada-style deal had always been possible “from the beginning” of the negotiations. The final round of Brexit talks between the UK and the EU is planned for October 16. After that, May will have only until November 16 to make any amendments to the Brexit plans.

    Related:

    Ex-Tory Party Donor Refuses to Remove Giant 'Bollocks to Brexit' Sign
    No-Deal Brexit May Lead to Welsh Independence - Welsh National Party Leader
    Hard Brexit Better Than PM May's Chequers Proposal – French Government
    Ex-UKIP Leader on Brexit: We Can't Have Solid Agreement Until After UK Has Left
    Ireland Wouldn't Want Border to Be Issue Which Fails Brexit Talks - Academic
    PM May Will Get Britain a 'Rotten' Brexit Deal – Ex-UKIP Leader Farage
    Tags:
    Brexit plan, Brexiteers, Brexit deal, Brexit 'divorce bill', Brexit negotiations, Brexit 'deal or no deal', Brexit, Tory, Conservative Party, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
    This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse