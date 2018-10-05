Ex-Tory Party Donor Refuses to Remove Giant 'Bollocks to Brexit' Sign

Authorities received a wave of complaints from locals over the sign, prompting them to order its removal.

Charlie Mullins, a British millionaire and former donor to the Conservative Party, has vowed not remove a sign reading “bollocks to Brexit” over one of his company buildings in London, saying “They will need to put me in prison before that comes down.”

The businessman, best-known for founding Pimlico Plumbers, claimed Lambeth Council are breaching freedom of speech laws by ordering him to remove the sign.

In a statement reacting to the council’s decision, Mullins said, “They say it has nothing to do with our business, but quite clearly it has everything to do with our business. If there is Brexit we won’t have a business”, claiming the adverse economic effects of Brexit will render his company unviable.

“This is just bullying and the advert is not coming down. They will need to put me in prison before that comes down. I am just a business standing up for my rights.”

Mullins campaigned heavily against Brexit in the run-up to the 2016 referendum, and has not given up on keeping Britain in the EU.

Brits have expressed support online, both in terms of campaigning against Brexit and allowing him to keep the sign as part of his right to free speech.

Other anti-Brexit campaigners are also looking to prevent or at least postpone the UK’s withdrawal from the bloc, calling for a fresh vote to avert a potentially calamitous no-deal scenario.

Polls have shown growing opposition to Brexit in the UK in the past six months, largely as a result of the government’s woeful efforts to secure a favorable trade deal with the EU, raising concerns over an economically costly no-deal Brexit.