Car Crashes Into Cafe in Berlin: At Least 5 Injured - Police (PHOTO, VIDEO)

A motorist has driven his car into a cafe in the Charlottenburg district of Berlin, wounding several people, German police stated.

"There are no signs of terrorism," a police spokesman stated, explaining that it was likely to have been an accident caused by the driver losing control of the car.

An der Helmholtzstraße in #Charlottenburg ist ein Auto von der Straße abgekommen und gegen ein Haus gefahren. Mehrere Verletzte. @morgenpost @AndreasGandzior pic.twitter.com/Cg9iXQQVt3 — Alexander Dinger (@AlexanderDinger) October 5, 2018

"According to the initial findings of our colleagues on the scene, the driver had health problems," Berlin police said on Twitter, giving no further details.

In der Helmholtzstr. in #Charlottenburg ist ein Fahrzeug in ein Café gefahren. Es gibt mehrere Verletzte.

Nach ersten Erkenntnissen unserer Kolleg. vor Ort hatte der Fahrer gesundheitliche Probleme.

^tsm — Polizei Berlin (@polizeiberlin) October 5, 2018

The alleged video of the aftermath of the tragedy has been uploaded on social media.

Germany has been on alert following a number of terrorist attacks that have taken place throughout Europe. It has been almost two years since a similar incident when a Tunisian Islamist rammed a hijacked truck into a Christmas market in central Berlin, claiming 11 lives.