UK Policeman 'Deliberately Driven at' in Leicester, Area on Lockdown - Police

A police officer was "deliberately driven at" by an unidentified man and now in hospital with head injuries.

An officer has been injured overnight in Leicester after being "deliberately" driven at, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stated on Twitter.

Colleague at @LeicsPoliceARV has been injured overnight after being deliberately driven at. A reminder that vehicles are one of the most dangerous weapons out there, available to millions. Hoping for a quick recovery and the criminal brought to justice. #ProtectTheProtectors https://t.co/Gq6b75mobA — Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) 5 октября 2018 г.

According to a senior police chief, an armed police officer was rushed to hospital with head injuries after he was "deliberately driven at" in Leicester city center.

Following reports of the incident, police have launched a massive operation; at least three Leicester roads have been cordoned off

Since the early hours Belvoir Street has been shut to traffic and pedestrians with a cordon in place between Stamford Street and Bowling Green Street.

Area Traffic Control say traffic is being redirected along Checketts Road.

"Day started 5.20 am when received a call about an armed officer being injured @leicspolice Officer deliberately driven at & now in hospital with head injuries. Full scale operation now running to locate those responsible!" police state representative stated in social media.