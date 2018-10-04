PM May Will Get Britain a 'Rotten' Brexit Deal – Ex-UKIP Leader Farage

Despite standing down as the leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) in 2016, Farage continues to serve as an MEP, and has been an outspoken critic of the government’s handling of Brexit talks.

Vocal Eurosceptic Nigel Farage has warned that the British prime minister will end up negotiating a "rotten" Brexit deal for the UK, expecting her to yield to EU Pressure.

Speaking on LBC Radio on Wednesday, Farage said he believes UK PM Theresa May will ultimately secure a deal even less favorable than Chequers, claiming it will be "much worse than any of the Eurosceptics feared."

"I think it is plain for all to see, there is going to be a deal, it’s going to be a rotten deal," he added.

Farage stood down as UKIP’s leader following the electorates vote to withdraw from the EU. He continues to represent the party in the European Parliament and regularly comments on the Brexit process.

May’s Chequers plan has been the source of much criticism since its inception earlier this year, with then-Foreign Minister Boris Johnson resigning over it and the PM’s wider Brexit approach.

Countless UK politicians, including members of the Tory Party, have expressed their staunch opposition to the proposals, while others have even called for a second referendum to be held, marketing it as an opportunity to avert a hard Brexit.

However, the prime minister has ruled out holding a fresh vote, insisting she already has a mandate to pull Britain out of the EU via the 2016 referendum.

