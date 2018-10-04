Register
    A competitor poses on the catwalk during the Miss Bumbum Brazil 2014 pageant in Sao Paulo on November 17, 2014

    British Woman Dies After Brazilian Butt Lift - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / NELSON ALMEIDA
    UK surgeons say women in Britain are putting their health at risk by opting for "Brazilian-butt lift" procedures in wake of another woman dying after opting for the surgery.

    A second British woman has reportedly died after undergoing "Brazilian butt lift" surgery after traveling abroad, where the procedure costs less money.

    An inquest into the recent death of the woman, whose name hasn't been revealed, is due to begin in 2019 and comes just months after news that a woman died due to complications after going under the knife at a private clinic in Turkey. 

    British woman Leah Cambridge was 29 years old when she suffered three heart attacks following the botched operation and died.

    READ MORE: Reality Star Slammed for Flashing Body as Brit Woman Dies After Botched Bum Lift 

    A Brazilian butt lift is a buttock enlargement surgery, where fat is removed from one part of the body and injected into the buttocks for a fuller appearance made popular by celebrities, including Kim Kardashian West. 

    However, behind the glitz and glamour of big buttocks, there's a dark side, where women who want to emulate celebrities and their big butts are seeking surgery on the cheap and in some cases, dying from the procedure. 

    The most common cause of death is a pulmonary embolism, when the flow of oxygen to the lungs is blocked by a blood clot.

    The British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (Baaps) says that Brazilian butt lifts are the most dangerous cosmetic surgery to have. 

    READ MORE: Dr Bumbum on the Run After Botched Buttock Surgery

