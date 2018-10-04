Register
10:59 GMT +304 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Cybercrime

    Danish Politicians Find Plan to Attack "Russian Hackers" 'Hardly Beneficial'

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Denmark has been acting like "teacher's pet" for too long, and this has to change, says the new chairman of the parliamentary defense committee who proposed attacking Denmark's enemies in cyberspace.

    Denmark should update its cyber strategy and switch from a passive defense of its networks to an offensive against hackers from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, Naser Khader, the Conservative chairman of the parliamentary defense committee urged.

    "We shall hack those who are hacking us. We actually know who they are," Naser Khader told Danish Radio, proposing to start with the hacker group Fancy Bear, whom he blamed for meddling in the US election with the support of the Russian military intelligence service.

    Khader rejected the idea that this would constitute an attack on a sovereign state, as the authorities tend to distance themselves from the hackers' activities. He added that Denmark cannot just step back and tolerate whatever cyberattacks may come.

    "Officially, it will be a private group we shall attack. It would be a way to defend ourselves. And sometimes offense is the best defense," Khader explained the strategy, which Danish Radio described as "giving Putin a taste of his own medicine."

    READ MORE: Danish Parties Call for Sanctions Against Putin, Nord Stream 2

    Khader stressed that he didn't propose concrete attacks, leaving this task to Danish intelligence services. However, he emphasized "as a lawmaker" that Denmark should become more assertive and go on the offensive. "We must do it wisely and in a clever way," Khader explained.

    According to Khader, Russia is not the only country allegedly posing a threat to Denmark's cybersecurity. He also claimed China, North Korea and Iran to be waging hack attacks, so Denmark would have to target several enemies simultaneously.

    However, Khader's proposal has been met with resistance. Danish People's Party defense spokesman Søren Espersen suggested that Khader had interfered with established procedures.

    "It is not up to him or others to provide good advice to the intelligence service. They are professionals, they know what this is all about, they know the challenges, and they know what we have been exposed to in recent years. So, we're in safe hands and no good advice is needed," Espersen said.

    Social Democrats defense spokesman Henrik Dam Kristensen stressed that a cyber offensive, suggested by Khader, needs ample justification.

    "We should do this carefully. We cannot just go and start one big offensive in cyberspace. This would be foolish and hardly beneficial for Denmark," Dam Kristensen said.

    READ MORE: Denmark Spends Big on 24/7 Digital Defense Amid 'Very Serious' Threats

    Mikkel Storm Jensen, a researcher in cyber conflicts at the Danish Defense Academy, called this strategy "problematic," warning of a possible backlash. He also emphasized certain imminent problems, such as the burden of proof, and ethical ramifications, since it would imply punishing an alleged criminal in advance.

    Denmark's current defense strategy includes the possibility of deploying cyberweapons in the virtual world. According to the Defense Ministry, virtually any target connected to the internet or part of a closed network can be attacked. For this capacity to be activated, though, approval from parliament must be obtained.

    Tags:
    hack attack, cyber security, Conservative Party (Denmark), Naser Khader, China, Scandinavia, Russia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse