Explosion at Belgian Chemical Plant Causes Leakage of Substances - Reports

A chemical leak occurred after an explosion at a Vynova facility in the Belgian province of Limburg, Belga news reported on Thursday.

According to reports, a cloud of gas rose above the building and so far there is no exact information regarding what kind of substances have leaked from the facility.

Residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed.

According to preliminary information, no workers at the Vynova plant were injured in the incident, the RTBF TV and Radio Company reported.

Vynova is a European PVC (polyvinyl chloride) and chlor-alkali company that has production sites in five countries with an annual turnover of about one billion euros.