UK PM Reportedly Aims to Rush Brexit Bill Through Parl't to Avert Tory Rebellion

May’s team would like to see a final withdrawal agreement ratified by legislators within two weeks before the final signing of the divorce bill with the EU, Bloomberg reports, citing sources in the British government.

The UK prime minister reportedly wants to rush the new Brexit deal through a process of the “meaningful vote” in Parliamentary attempt to head off the rebellion from her fellow Conservative party.

READ MORE: UK Gov't Ally Threatens to Vote Down May's Brexit Plan if 'Red Lines' Breached

According to that timetable members of parliament would need to decide whether they accept or reject the Brexit deal by the beginning of December. According to sources, such timing would allow May to limit the possible opportunities for her political opponents to block a deal, although it might spark criticism over PM denying parliament the right to properly weigh the terms of the UK's exit from the European Union.

For May, there is a huge risk that her party will refuse to support her plan. Jacob Rees-Mogg, who leads the Tories’ pro-Brexit European Research Group, claims to command the support of 80 lawmakers who would oppose May’s plans, Bloomberg reported.

The Conservatives hold a slight majority in the House of Commons, which was made possible by entering into a coalition with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). The opposition of even seven Tories to the plan would be enough to stop May’s proposal from being confirmed.

The next round of Brexit negotiations is scheduled for October 17 in Brussels, aiming to reach a final deal or a no-deal Brexit before the final meeting on November 17. This meeting is expected to resolve the stumbling block in the negotiations – the question of the Northern Irish border.