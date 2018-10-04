Greece to Host National Conference on Macedonian Naming Issue in October

“This will be a large meeting of the Greeks from whole Greece and the whole world. The Greeks from Russia will also arrive. The problems in the relations with Skopje at many levels will be discussed. The new data on the Prespa Agreement [on Macedonia’s naming issue] will be presented. Famous Greek lawyers have prepared a legal opinion. Historians will tell about the origins of the problem. The problem of splitting the church in Skopje, which wants to separate from the Serbian Church, will be raised,” one of the organizers of the meeting said.
The nationwide conference will be held in the old parliament’s building.
"All legal means of opposition to actions, that may threaten the national and sovereign rights of Greece, will be discussed," the organizing committee said.
On Sunday, Macedonia held a referendum on the issue. According to the State Election Commission, 91.46 percent of voters chose to rename the country, while 5.65 percent voted against the agreement. However, the turnout amounted to just 36.91 percent, meaning that the referendum failed to secure the 50-percent turnout needed to be valid.
