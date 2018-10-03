Register
22:11 GMT +303 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Overview of the National Council during the ministerial elections in the Swiss Parliament during the winter session in Bern, Switzerland December 9, 2015

    Switzerland About to Criminalize Homophobia, Transphobia

    © REUTERS / Marcel Bieri/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The related UN and EU institutions earlier drew the Swiss’ attention to discrimination issues, urging them to amend their legislation.

    The Swiss National Council has adopted amendments to the discrimination law in relation to the LGBT community, which stipulate up to three years in prison for manifestations of homophobia and transphobia, the Swiss edition of Le Temps wrote.

    The Lower House of the Swiss Parliament approved the initiative of socialist Mathias Reynard, banning all discriminatory actions with regard to gender and sexual orientation. The new amendment equates these with discrimination over race, ethnicity and religion, which is severely punishable under Swiss law. 

    A general view shows Bohdana Hmelnickoho street, one of largest streets of Kiev
    © AFP 2018 / VASILY MAXIMOV
    HRW Expresses Concern About High Level of Homophobia Among Ukrainian Officials

    “It’s a win! With 118 votes for and 60 against, and 5 people abstaining, the National Council has accepted my parliamentary initiative against homophobia and transphobia,” Reynard wrote on Twitter in late September.

    He went on to state that homophobia “is not a point of view,” but “a crime,” adding that “every fifth homosexual attempted to take his or her life, and the majority of them were under 20.”

    The bill is due to be discussed at the the Council of States, the upper chamber of the Swiss parliament, in December.

    READ MORE: Canada Suspends Islamic Charity Over Alleged Funding of Terrorists — Reports

    Earlier, UN and European Commission representatives on racism and intolerance issues suggested that Switzerland should introduce the aforementioned amendments into its effective law, Le Temps wrote.

    Back in 2011, the United Nations Human Rights Council passed its first resolution recognizing LGBT rights, following which the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights issued a report outlining violations of homosexuals’ rights, including hate crimes, as well as criminalization of homosexual activity.

    Related:

    Rebukes for Racism, Homophobia Have Nothing to Do With FIFA World Cup - Kremlin
    Adult Film Actress August Ames Kills Self After Being Targeted for Homophobia
    HRW Expresses Concern About High Level of Homophobia Among Ukrainian Officials
    Homophobia Above All: Turkish Paper Calls Orlando Victims 'Perverts'
    Tags:
    crime, homophobia, sex, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse