UK Court Upholds Gov’t Decision to Cap Solitary Child Refugees’ Number – Reports

According to The Guardian, the cap was supported but the court but three judges – Lord Justice McCombe, Lady Justice King, and Lord Justice Hickinbottom – said that the UK authorities had breached the "duty of fairness" while processing the asylum applications as they have not given any reasons for the denied requests.
READ MORE: UK Cabinet Backs Home Office Proposals, Favors High-Skilled Migrants
The annual limit amounting to 460 children migrants was adopted under the Section 67 of the Immigration Act in 2016.
Europe has been facing a migration crisis since 2015 when crises in the Middle East and North Africa prompted a mass migrant influx.
All comments
Show new comments (0)