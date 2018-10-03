UK Court Upholds Gov’t Decision to Cap Solitary Child Refugees’ Number – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The UK government’s decision to introduce a limit on the arriving unaccompanied child refugees was upheld on Wednesday by the court of appeal, which, however, found some breaches in the regulation’s implementation, The Guardian newspaper reported.

According to The Guardian, the cap was supported but the court but three judges – Lord Justice McCombe, Lady Justice King, and Lord Justice Hickinbottom – said that the UK authorities had breached the "duty of fairness" while processing the asylum applications as they have not given any reasons for the denied requests.

The court’s verdict, in fact, gives the children, whose asylum application were refused, an opportunity to bring individual challenges about the way their requests were handled.

The annual limit amounting to 460 children migrants was adopted under the Section 67 of the Immigration Act in 2016.

Europe has been facing a migration crisis since 2015 when crises in the Middle East and North Africa prompted a mass migrant influx.