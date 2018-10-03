East Londoners Rescued by Boat After Water Pipe Bursts in Hackney (PHOTO, VIDEO)

People living in the East End of London have been left trapped in their homes without water and electricity for more than 12 hours.

Residents of Hackney have had their electricity supply cut off and are relying on bottled water delivered by the fire brigade in rubber boats after a main water pipe burst.

People living near the canal posted photos and videos on social media of their cars submerged in water with some residents forced to wade through water to work or school when the flooding occurred.

Water supplier Thames Water isn't sure what caused the pipe in the aptly named Waterworks Lane in Clapton to burst.

Resident Kris Lee who lives near the canal told local newspaper Hackney Gazette, "It started at 10pm and it's getting worse and worse. The London Fire Brigade are here now but they are trying to suck the water out through a six inch pipe. The burst pipe is 36 inches."

"I think they're fighting a losing battle."

A fire brigade spokesperson said: "Firefighters are dealing with a flooding in an underground car park on Lea Bridge Road in Hackney, E5, the rescue operation is still underway."

