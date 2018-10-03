East Londoners Rescued by Boat After Water Pipe Bursts in Hackney (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Residents of Hackney have had their electricity supply cut off and are relying on bottled water delivered by the fire brigade in rubber boats after a main water pipe burst.
People living near the canal posted photos and videos on social media of their cars submerged in water with some residents forced to wade through water to work or school when the flooding occurred.
View from our flat, kids still going to school! #flood @thameswater #burst #pipe pic.twitter.com/eIahCsJU5P— Max (@maxscottslade) October 3, 2018
Multiple cars underwater, water levels still rising. Neighbours are keeping it together #hackney #flood #leabridge @thameswater pic.twitter.com/dZ2emMGedi— Max (@maxscottslade) October 3, 2018
Firefighters remain at the scene of the #flooding in #Hackney https://t.co/nQX758Hp34 © @PaulWood1961 #flood pic.twitter.com/EsHaFQswXh— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) October 3, 2018
Water supplier Thames Water isn't sure what caused the pipe in the aptly named Waterworks Lane in Clapton to burst.
2/3 During this time bottled water is available on— Thames Water (@thameswater) October 3, 2018
the corner of Lea Bridge Road and Hillstowe Street, E5.https://t.co/9s5AquTNFj
Resident Kris Lee who lives near the canal told local newspaper Hackney Gazette, "It started at 10pm and it's getting worse and worse. The London Fire Brigade are here now but they are trying to suck the water out through a six inch pipe. The burst pipe is 36 inches."
Water is being diverted into the canal, the water is receding slowly, but the leak remains @thameswater #Hackney #flood #clapton #leabridge pic.twitter.com/xoC2rHSrCn— Max (@maxscottslade) October 3, 2018
"I think they're fighting a losing battle."
3/3 We continue to work with our specialist team of customer reps, ambassadors and loss adjustors to assist our customers. We will provide a further update as soon as we have more info.— Thames Water (@thameswater) October 3, 2018
A fire brigade spokesperson said: "Firefighters are dealing with a flooding in an underground car park on Lea Bridge Road in Hackney, E5, the rescue operation is still underway."
#Hackney #Leyton— London 999 Feed (@999London) October 3, 2018
A rescue operation is underway by the @LondonFire @lfbhackney including a family with a baby inside an inflatable boat.
This follows a burst water main in the area @thameswater.
Photo’s: @PaulWood1961 pic.twitter.com/WbPb7gOTjh
