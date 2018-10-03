Register
15:21 GMT +303 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (2L) poses for a picture with Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster (2R), DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds (L) and DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson at 10 Downing Street in central London on June 26, 2017

    UK Gov't Ally Threatens to Vote Down May's Brexit Plan if 'Red Lines' Breached

    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    With the Tories failing to secure a majority in the House of Commons in the 2017 snap general election, Theresa May struck a controversial deal with the DUP to pass legislation through parliament.

     

    Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has warned UK Prime Minister Theresa May they will vote down her Brexit deal in parliament if it will result in the creation of a “border of any kind."

    Vowing to vote alongside Labour MPs against May if the DUP’s “red lines” are breached, Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds said, "Let us be clear that for the DUP there will be no border of any kind down the Irish Sea — customs, regulatory, political, constitutional or otherwise because we are part of the UK and we will leave the EU together and as one nation.”

    READ MORE: Johnson to Call for United Front With Labour Against May's Brexit Plan — Reports

    Moreover, outlining the “danger” of the Irish backstop, Dodds claimed it would not only isolate Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK but could “shackle” Britain to the EU long after Brexit.

    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May
    © REUTERS / Angela Weiss
    UK PM May Reveals Some Details of Planned Post-Brexit Immigration System
    Meanwhile, DUP Leader Arlene Foster insisted her party will not allow the EU to break up the UK, saying, “We have to ensure that there is no border down the Irish Sea.”

    The Tories struck a deal with the DUP after the 2017 general election, transferring billions of pounds to Northern Ireland to win the party’s vital support to gain a majority in the House of Commons.

    With Brexit negotiations at an impasse, after the EU ruled out PM May’s Chequers proposals as “not workable”, the government is mulling over its next move and how best to approach Brexit negotiations, with just weeks until the October deadline.

    To further complicate the matter, as Brexit negotiations falter, the prospect of a leadership challenge against May is growing, with a Tory MP filing a letter to the 1922 Committee calling for her resignation.

    READ MORE: Conservative Lawmaker Calls for PM May's Resignation in Letter — Reports

     

    Related:

    Opportunity Knocks. Brexit Means Exit From the Abusive British Union
    UK Ministers Allegedly Want May Out After Brexit as PM Braces for Chequers Clash
    Brussels' Brexit Chief Warns UK PM He Won't 'Rescue' Tories Amid Infighting
    Horsepower vs Brexit: What Car Manufacturers in Britain Think of EU Divorce
    Johnson to Call for United Front With Labour Against May's Brexit Plan - Reports
    Tags:
    border, trade, Brexit, Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Conservative Party, European Union, Arlene Foster, Theresa May, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse