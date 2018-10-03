UK PM May Delivers Closing Speech at Conservative Party Conference (VIDEO)

She waltzed in the Conservative party conference hall to the tune of ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen,’ and she asserted her unbroken confidence in Britain’s future.

On Wednesday the UK Prime Minister Theresa May stood in front of the Conservative party to deliver a closing speech.

Contrary to the message by the former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, who spoke at the conference the day before, Theresa May is to reassure her fellow politicians and supporters that the Chequers plan for the future of UK-EU relations.

The Chequers deal provides for frictionless trade in goods, her speech text has been reported to say.

My speech at the Conservative Party Conference — #CPC18 https://t.co/0t70Rqq7fi — Theresa May (@theresa_may) October 3, 2018​

The government's Brexit proposal delivers on the referendum and is in the national interest, May said in her speech. She admitted that there have been disagreements on the Brexit strategy, but called on the party to come together.

Leaving without a deal would be bad for both the UK and the EU, May said. She suggested the "resilience and ingenuity of the British people" will to lead the country through.

She also is expected to announce that "we can end free movement of people once and for all" and "reduce the number of migrants."

'Outsourcing Conscience to Kremlin'

In her speech, May attacked the opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, drawing attention to the anti-Semitism scandal that plagued Labour in the recent months.

"It is our duty in this Conservative party to make sure he can never do it to our country," referring to what she saw as damage inflicted by Corbyn on Labour.

May criticized Mr. Corbyn for questioning the intelligence investigation of the poisoning cases in Salisbury and Amesbury.

"…when Russia launched a chemical attack on the streets of the United Kingdom, I took the decision to expel 23 Russian diplomats, who are undeclared intelligence officers. Our allies joined us in degrading Russia's intelligence network. In the parliament, I received almost universal support, from the SNP to Liberal Democrats to Labour backbencher. There was just one dissenting voice — Jeremy Corbyn."

According to Corbyn, May suggested, military action is only justified if approved by the Security Council of the United Nations, which effectively gives Russia the power of veto.

"I say ‘No'. We cannot outsource our conscience to the Kremlin."

Mrs. May is to say that government cap on how much councils can borrow against housing assets to fund new developments will be scrapped.

