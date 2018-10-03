Meningitis Scare: Berlin Sex Club Patrons Warned About Deadly Bacteria

Neisseria meningitidis is a harmless bacterium finely adapted to humans. However, under “privileged” conditions, it adopts a “devious” lifestyle unleashing molecular weapons that cause potentially lethal diseases such as sepsis and acute meningitis.

Party-goers at Berlin's kinky KitKatClub sex nightclub have been advised to seek immediate medical attention for potential exposure to life-threatening Neisseria meningitides bacteria, Deutsche Welle reported.

Reinickendorf district authorities have warned that anyone who visited the popular alternative nightclub on September 29 get checked immediately.

Medical specialists believe that the bacteria strains A, C, Y and W135 may have spread in the nightclub notorious for its anything-goes atmosphere and wild and raunchy sex acts that are performed there.

Neisseria meningitidis spreads through saliva and respiratory secretions with common symptoms including severe headache, high fever, chills, dizziness, neck stiffness and extreme malaise.

A life-threatening infection can develop within a few hours. The infection may be treated with antibiotics.

READ MORE: Zombie Attack: 'Brain-Eating' Amoeba Kills 29-Year-Old US Surfer