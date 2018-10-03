Finnish Trade Unions to Hold Strike Over Government's Layoff Bill

HELSINKI (Sputnik) - Several Finnish trade unions will launch Wednesday a 24-hour strike to protest government's plans to facilitate the process of firing employees for small-sized companies, the JHL welfare sector union said.

"A one-day strike, which is essentially a political action, was called to send the government a message that its plans to facilitate individual dismissals in companies with less than 20 employees are unacceptable," the union said in a press release.

The strike is expected to affect the work of the public transport, social services, schools and healthcare system across the country, as most of the welfare sector employees are JHL members.

Food industry workers union SEL, private sector union for clerical employees PRO, service sector union PAM and several others are planning to join the industrial action.

The government wants to reduce the dismissal period from 20 to 10 days. Trade unions reject any compromises and call on the authorities to revoke the bill.