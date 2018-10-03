No Agreement With Prime Minister Reached - Armenian Parliament Deputy Speaker

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Vice President of the Armenian National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov said on Wednesday following meeting the country's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian that two parties have not managed to come to a final agreement concerning the parliament's dissolution and holding of an early election in the country.

On Tuesday, the Armenian parliament passed a bill allowing to block the dissolution of the parliament and holding early elections in case an emergency parliamentary session is postponed. Pashinyan has strongly opposed the adoption of this legislative initiative, insisting that early election should be held in the country in December.

"Globally, no specific agreements have been reached. We have come to only one agreement — to continue negotiations," Sharmazanov said in an interview with Armenia's Zhoghovurd newspaper.

The new political crisis in Armenia has been caused by the parliament's attempts to prevent itself from being dissolved, which was one of Pashinyan's main political objectives. By renewing the Armenian legislative body, the prime minister intends to refresh the country's political system.