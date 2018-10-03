French President Accepts Interior Minister's Resignation - Reports

Earlier, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb submitted his resignation letter to President Emmanuel Macron, but French President refused to let Collomb step down. According to the Le Figaro, Collomb didn't want Interior Ministry to be destabilized by his decision to present his candidacy at the municipal election in the city of Lyon next summer.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, Macron eventually agreed to allow the interior minister to step down and instructed the country's Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to find a temporary replacement for the outgoing minister pending the appointment of the new head of the Interior Ministry.

In mid-September, Collomb, who served as the mayor of Lyon in 2001-2017, said that he might run in the city's mayoral election in 2020. He also stated that in this regard he might leave the ministerial post as early as in 2019.