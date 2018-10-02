Man With Knife Attacks People on London Overground Train (PHOTO)

A man armed with a knife has attacked people on an Overground train in eastern London on Tuesday, and was later arrested by the police, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the outlet, a man carrying a big knife attacked at least one person on a Tube train in Hackney, stabbing him in the chest. British Transport Police, in its turn, said that there was an incident in the area, but did not provide additional details on the issue.

London Overground has confirmed that services have been halted following the incident.

Evening all, we currently have no service between Highbury & Islington and Stratford.



This is while we deal with a customer incident at Hackney Central.



Updates to follow.



If you need to replan travel — https://t.co/al7fvZ9qAQ — London Overground (@LDNOverground) 2 октября 2018 г.

An eyewitness reported that a victim was stabbed with a '12 inch knife' on a moving train close to Hackney Central station.

Avoid Hackney Central. Some guy just pulled out a knife on my overground train and the staff are saying he stabbed someone. Absolutely terrifying. #HackneyCentral pic.twitter.com/tSwX4250i5 — Joe Street (@joestreet18) 2 октября 2018 г.

Knife crime has risen by 16 percent in the last year in England and Wales, the number of offenses increased to 40,147 in 2017. London's Metropolitan Police is currently investigating over 80 murders.