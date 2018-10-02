Register
21:25 GMT +302 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Portuguese ace Ronaldo passes among enthusiast fans as he arrives to undergo medical checks at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, Monday, July 16, 2018

    Ronaldo's Lawyers Note Rape Allegations Could Lead Him to Life in Jail - Reports

    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    Rape allegations around one of the football world’s biggest names first started in 2010, but were allegedly put on a standstill soon afterwards with a hush money settlement. However, the plaintiff has persisted in her claims, this time alleging that she was virtually coerced into the nondisclosure agreement.

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers expressed fears that he could have been imprisoned for life after a model, Kathryn Mayorga, came forward with rape allegations against him, bombshell legal documents seen by The Sun suggest.

    Mayorga, 34, was reportedly paid a “hush” sum of about $375,000 in exchange for signing a nondisclosure agreement that stipulated she wouldn’t press ahead with the allegations over the assault at the Palms Casino Resort suite in Las Vegas in 2009.

    The aforementioned court documents claim to reveal comments allegedly made by the footballer’s representatives that they were relieved to have sorted things out with the agreement.

    Cristiano Ronaldo
    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    'He Said He's Usually a Gentleman': US Woman Details Alleged Rape by Cristiano Ronaldo

    “At the end of the day, given the type of claims which MK [the plaintiff] has asserted in this case, in our opinion we have obtained an incredibly favorable settlement which will result not only in the release of any and all civil claims and in MK choosing not to pursue a criminal case which could have resulted in Topher [Cristiano Ronaldo] being imprisoned for a life sentence for sexual assault,” the court files reportedly quote Ronaldo’s team.

    While there is no formal confirmation, for now, to the facts mentioned above, Mayorga’s lawyers are trying to challenge the 2010 settlement. 

    The court documents reportedly outline the alleged assault on June 13, 2009 most explicitly:

    Soccer Football - Serie A - Frosinone v Juventus - Stadio Benito Stirpe, Frosinone, Italy - September 23, 2018 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo during the warm up before the match
    © REUTERS / Ciro De Luca
    Him Too? Woman Reportedly Accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of Anally Raping Her

    “Cristiano Ronaldo pulled the plaintiff into a bedroom and on to a bed and attempted to engage in sexual intercourse.”

    Police officers said Monday that they had brought the rape investigation back on track after a lawsuit was filed. The lawsuit accuses 33-year-old Ronaldo, who was signed in to Juventus for a record $128 million, and his team of taking advantage of the plaintiff’s fragile state to compel her to sign a financial settlement and nondisclosure agreement nine years ago.

    German magazine Der Spiegel first reported the allegations back in 2017 and last Friday broke news of the lawsuit in an interview with Ms Mayorga, in which she, for the first time, detailed the alleged assault,  recalling the footballer  “coming on to her very strong” before ultimately raping her  despite continuous “NOs.”  

    Around the time of the alleged attack, Ronaldo, an already famed 24-year-old star, was holidaying in Las Vegas in the company of his brother-in-law and cousin.

    READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Late Winner for Juventus Against Italian Underdogs

    Budding 25-year-old model Ms Mayorga was at the time working in the Rain nightclub, inside the Palms Casino Resort. Meeting the star there, she was subsequently, as court documents reportedly have it, invited to Ronaldo’s penthouse suite “to enjoy the view of the Las Vegas Strip.”

    Ronaldo's lawyer called the reporting "blatantly illegal." "It violates the personal rights of our client Cristiano Ronaldo in an exceptionally serious way. This is an inadmissible reporting of suspicions in the area of privacy," lawyer Christian Schertz said in a statement. Ronaldo appeared to react in a more light-hearted way, although he, in turn, disputed the claims:

    "What they said today, fake — fake news. They want to promote by my name. It's normal. They want to be famous — to say my name. Yeah but it's part of the job. I'm (a) happy man and all, all good," he posted on Instagram.

    The news has struck a raw nerve with the Twitterati, with many users rushing to support the footballer and dismissing the claims as libel, but at the same time, urging the investigators to sort things out:

    Hilarious memes and gif-images are also abundant on Twitter:

    Even a special hashtag was devised to show support for Ronaldo, #WeAreAllRonaldo:

    However, there are voices against him, with users saying a civil lawsuit with all the documentation attached, is already a cue that the rape did happen. The opposite camp argues, conversely, that Ronaldo’s calm response to all this “speaks volumes”:

    Related:

    Him Too? Woman Reportedly Accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of Anally Raping Her
    We Need VAR: Former Juventus Boss Blames Ronaldo Red Card on 'Hallucination'
    Ronaldo's WAG Trolled as He Bursts Into Tears After Getting Red on Pitch
    Tags:
    court case, sex abuse, misconduct allegations, lawsuit, attack, sport, football, Las Vegas, Portugal
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse