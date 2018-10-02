Brussels' Brexit Chief Warns UK PM He Won't 'Rescue' Tories Amid Infighting

The European Parliament’s top Brexit official also described some UK politicians’ actions and comments as “insane” and called on Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to apologize for comparing the European Union to the USSR.

Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s Brexit chief, has warned UK Prime Minister Theresa May that the bloc will not “undermine the European project” to save the Conservative Party from the crisis it finds itself in.

“We will never undermine the principles of the European project to rescue a political party who is not even capable to find a common line on the mess of Brexit,” Mr. Verhofstadt told MEPs on Tuesday.

He went on to say that Brexit has created “enough mess”, insisting Brussels does not want to extend negotiations.

Moreover, the senior eurocrat attacked several UK politicians for their comments on Brexit, describing ex-Foreign Minister Boris Johnson as a person who is more known for burning bridges than for building bridges and mocked Hunt for comparing the EU to the USSR, suggesting he should apologize for his comment.

With PM May’s Chequers plan effectively dead, the UK government is deciding what next to do to avert a no-deal Brexit.

Meanwhile, there is growing concern over the prospect of a hard Brexit, with politicians and trade leaders warning the government they will back a fresh vote if such an eventuality looks likely.

