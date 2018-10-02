Register
2 October 2018
    European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt holds a news conference following the official triggering of Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the Brexit in Brussels, Belgium, March 29, 2017.

    Brussels' Brexit Chief Warns UK PM He Won't 'Rescue' Tories Amid Infighting

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Europe
    4010

    The European Parliament’s top Brexit official also described some UK politicians’ actions and comments as “insane” and called on Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to apologize for comparing the European Union to the USSR.

    Guy Verhofstadt, the European Parliament’s Brexit chief, has warned UK Prime Minister Theresa May that the bloc will not “undermine the European project” to save the Conservative Party from the crisis it finds itself in.

    “We will never undermine the principles of the European project to rescue a political party who is not even capable to find a common line on the mess of Brexit,” Mr. Verhofstadt told MEPs on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: Horsepower vs Brexit: What Car Manufacturers in Britain Think of EU Divorce

    He went on to say that Brexit has created “enough mess”, insisting Brussels does not want to extend negotiations.

    Protesters hold up anti-Brexit placards as they take part in a protest in support of an amendment to guarantee legal status of EU citizens, outside the Houses of Parliament in London on March 13, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS
    UK Businesses Want Gov't to Prioritize Special Access for EU Citizens in Brexit Talks
    Moreover, the senior eurocrat attacked several UK politicians for their comments on Brexit, describing ex-Foreign Minister Boris Johnson as a person who is more known for burning bridges than for building bridges and mocked Hunt for comparing the EU to the USSR, suggesting he should apologize for his comment.

    With PM May’s Chequers plan effectively dead, the UK government is deciding what next to do to avert a no-deal Brexit.

    Meanwhile, there is growing concern over the prospect of a hard Brexit, with politicians and trade leaders warning the government they will back a fresh vote if such an eventuality looks likely.

    READ MORE: 'Chuck Chequers': Highlights From Boris Johnson's Conservative Party Speech

    Tags:
    Brexit, Conservative Party, European Union, Guy Verhofstadt, Jeremy Hunt, United Kingdom, Brussels
