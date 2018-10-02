UK Minister Wants McDonald's to Abandon Happy Meal Toys Due to Ecology Concerns

Last May, McDonald’s shareholders rejected a proposal to give up on single-use plastic straws in order to improve ecology. However, McDonald's restaurants in the UK are increasingly using paper straws instead of plastic, only providing plastic straws to consumers who request them.

According to Environment Minister Theresa Coffey, the fast food corporation has to ditch the toys in order to prove its readiness to slash plastic use.

"I want McDonald’s to change them (the toys) to be all about what can you do on your iPad or smartphone, rather than a piece of plastic that lasts for about five minutes and then takes five centuries to degrade," Coffey said. "So there are certain things we can get companies to do that I think would be a symbolic change, even if the amount of plastic involved is not actually that much."

Previously, McDonald’s spokesman confirmed that the company was committed to the reduction of the use of plastics, adding that the corporation had decided to move from recyclable plastic straws to paper. However, the fast-food giant didn't intend to give up the Happy Meal.

"We know that our Happy Meal toys provide fun for children and families playing in our restaurants, but also provide many more fun-filled hours at home for a long time too,” the spokesman noted.

The company also said the toys could be recycled after use with special units, located in its restaurants.