UK Using 'Skripal Case' to Increase Pressure on Russia - Foreign Ministry

According to Moscow, London's uncooperative approach confirms its provocative agenda in the case, as UK authorities have refused to provide Russia with any information on the matter.

"Without providing us with any official information about what happened, continuing to unfounded accusations to the media, the British government is using the so-called ‘Skripal case’ to continue the confrontational line of increasing pressure on our country, creating a negative background and opposing Russia's policy on the international stage," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Tuesday.

Just a day before the statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was deprived of the opportunity to receive any materials on the case, adding that Moscow would refrain from commenting media reports on Skripal case, which were based purely on allegations.

Previously in September, the UK investigators claimed that they had identified Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov as the suspected perpetrators of the attack on the ex-intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia that took place in Salisbury on March 4.

British Prime Minister Theresa May accussed Russian military intelligence service of the poisoning plot. Moscow, in turn, has denied the claims, stressing that the whole case was falling apart due to the lack of evidence.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW