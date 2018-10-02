NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Holds Presser in Brussels (VIDEO)

The NATO chief is set to deliver an address in the run-up to the alliance's defense ministers two-day meeting slated to start Wednesday. The ministers are set to discuss an array of issues, including the bloc's relations with Russia.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is holding a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday.

Speaking at the press conference, Stoltenberg noted that the main topic of the upcoming NATo Council would be an increase in defense spendings of the blocs member-states.

According to the secretary-general, NATO and Macedonia have already started accession talks that may be completed in January 2019.

Speaking about Russia, Stoltenberg said that NATO representatives had invited Russia's observers to attend the Trident Juncture drills in Norway.

