New Immigration Law Will Increase Growth Potential of German Economy - Minister

Germany's coalition parties have agreed on a new immigration law to bring in more skilled employees from countries outside the European Union, in a politically dangerous push to fulfill a record number of job vacancies and stabilize the public pension system.

The country’s Economy Minister Peter Altmaier has stated that the new immigration law will increase the growth potential of the German economy.

Germany is one of the countries most affected by the migration crisis in Europe, which broke out in 2015 with a huge influx of people fleeing armed conflicts in the Middle East and North Africa.

Germany currently has the largest share of migrants in terms of total population among EU states — 12 percent, according to the World Population Review.

