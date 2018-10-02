Eleven People Detained in Anti-Terrorist Operation in France – Reports

Eleven people were detained in an anti-terrorist operation in the commune of Grande-Synthe in France's Nord department, local media reported on Tuesday.
"This morning, starting from 6 a.m. [local time, 04:00 GMT], the national police has been carrying out an operation in the Grande-Synthe commune, Nord department. The operation is being conducted withing counter-terrorism efforts… Centre Zahra France's activity has been followed up closely due to the fact that its leaders grant support to a number of terror organizations," France Info radio station reported, citing the Nord prefecture's statement.
READ MORE: Police Chief Stabbed to Death in Southern France — Reports
The police have also raided 12 homes of the Centre Zahra France's major leaders.
According to French media, Centre Zahra France is a Shiite organization, known for its anti-Zionist rhetoric, namely, in social media.
All comments
Show new comments (0)