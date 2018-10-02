Eleven People Detained in Anti-Terrorist Operation in France – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A counter-terror operation, involving around 200 policemen, is underway in France on October 2, with the police forces raiding the headquarters of Islamic organization Centre Zahra France in the Nord department, France Info radio station reported, citing the prefecture of the department.

Eleven people were detained in an anti-terrorist operation in the commune of Grande-Synthe in France's Nord department, local media reported on Tuesday.

"This morning, starting from 6 a.m. [local time, 04:00 GMT], the national police has been carrying out an operation in the Grande-Synthe commune, Nord department. The operation is being conducted withing counter-terrorism efforts… Centre Zahra France's activity has been followed up closely due to the fact that its leaders grant support to a number of terror organizations," France Info radio station reported, citing the Nord prefecture's statement.

The police have also raided 12 homes of the Centre Zahra France's major leaders.

According to French media, Centre Zahra France is a Shiite organization, known for its anti-Zionist rhetoric, namely, in social media.