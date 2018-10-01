Register
18:38 GMT +301 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An oil tanker is seen off the port of Bandar Abbas, southern Iran (File)

    EU-Iran: No-Dollar Payments to Avoid US Sanctions?

    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110

    European countries are discussing the launch of a payments channel to make sure that their companies continue doing business with Iran and keep alive the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

    In an interview with Sputnik, former French Ambassador to Iran Francois Nicoullaud was skeptical about the EU's ability to fast-track a mechanism of continued trade with Iran bypassing US sanctions.

    The diplomat spoke about the financial and legal hurdles that could hold up the creation of a smoothly working mechanism any time soon.

    Newly appointed Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Araghchi addresses the room during a press conference in Tehran
    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Iran Expects EU Plan on Bypassing US Sanctions to Be Implemented Before November
    “Besides, [EU foreign policy commissioner Federica] Mogherini spoke in the future tense.  In my opinion, one must have patience pending the creation of this mechanism […]. This mechanism was invented to keep the Iran nuclear deal in place and not trade in US dollars. This is the main problem which creates additional risks for companies willing to cooperate with Iran," he said.

    This issue is extremely important not only for countries, but also for French and European companies.

    Recently, President Emmanuel Macron said that the proposed measures "will not make some major European and international companies, heavily dependent on the US, to rethink their decision to pull out from Iran.

    “The US has two ways of punishing a company. First, financially, if the firm uses the dollar. Second, if it is working in a ‘no-go’ area, as most of them are. As a result, a company is only allowed to engage in humanitarian operations such as food supplies, medicine and pharmaceuticals which don’t fall under the US sanctions,” Francois Nicoullaud noted.

    This means that the proposed mechanism has in mind small companies and small countries, including when it comes to oil trade.

    "As for oil, it is still very difficult to develop a system. Oil is sold for dollars. This is the first problem that this mechanism should help to solve.  However, if a European company buys oil from the Iranians, pays in rupees or any other currency, once the purchase has been done, it falls under US sanctions. The Iranians are looking for a way to get around this, so that their oil can’t be tracked.  If they succeed, it will be possible to buy Iranian oil, which by the time of purchase will have changed many hands and flags, mixed with other oil, etc.,” the diplomat said.

    He added that the Americans will try to make the most of their sanctions and ensure that there is no circumvention of sanctions. They want to bring the Iranians to their knees and will do everything they can to prevent any mechanisms that could soften the sanctions’ impact.

    When speaking at the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Donald Trump tried to defend his anti-Iranian policy.

    When asked if Washington will ramp up pressure on Iran and its partners, Francois Nicoullaud said that despite the strong US pressure on Iran, the main sanctions will come into force in November.

    “[Trump’s] speech was mainly about oil sanctions. He said from the very start that his goal was to ensure that Iran cannot sell a single drop of its oil. Japan and some other countries argued that they cannot do without Iranian oil and that they need to buy at least some oil from Tehran. Well, a few exceptions will be made, but there will be few and far between,” he noted.

    He mentioned another factor that could come into play – oil prices, because if oil becomes scarce, the price will go up.

    “This can be a problem for US consumers and, therefore, a problem for Donald Trump. Everyone wants to win elections and be popular,” Francois Nicullollaud concluded.

    The first part of the US sanctions on Iran took effect on August 6, targeting the country’s automotive sector, trade in gold and other vital metals.

    The remaining sanctions will snap back on November 4, targeting Tehran’s energy sector, petroleum-based transactions and transactions with Iran’s Central Bank.

    READ MORE: EU Mechanism for Cashless Trade With Iran Only Viable for Small Firms — Scholars

    Related:

    Iran Expects EU Plan on Bypassing US Sanctions to Be Implemented Before November
    EU Blocking Statute, SPV Can Derail US Sanctions on Iran - Economist
    Tags:
    US sanctions, EU companies, oil, Iran trade, EU, Francois Nicoullaud, Iran, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse