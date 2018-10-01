EU Advises UK Foreign Secretary to Learn History After He Compared Bloc to USSR

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The European Commission recommended on Monday that UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt reads a history book after he likened the European Union to the Soviet Union in a speech criticizing the bloc’s tough negotiation stance on Brexit.

"I would say respectfully that we would all benefit and, in particular, foreign affairs ministers from opening a history book from time to time. That is the only comment I have," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said at a briefing.

At the Conservative Party Conference on Sunday, Hunt warned the European Union against attempts to "keep the club together" by punishing a member who leaves with economic destruction and even break-up of its territorial integrity, meaning a risk of a border down the Irish Sea.

He pointed to what he called "the lesson from history," warning that his country "won’t be the only prisoner that will want to escape" if the bloc turns into a prison.

The UK-EU negotiations on Brexit have reached what UK Prime Minister Theresa May called deadlock after Brussels rejected her Chequers plan, which envisaged the establishment of a UK-EU free trade area based on a "common rulebook" and the refusal to draw a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. According to the European Union, London’s plan threatens to ruin the integrity of the EU single market.