Register
16:33 GMT +301 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    (L-R, front) Armenia's President Serzh Sargsyan, actor George Clooney and singer Charles Aznavour attend a flower-laying ceremony at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Museum in Yerevan, Armenia, April 24, 2016

    'French Frank Sinatra' Who Sang About Transsexuals and Fading Libidos Dies At 94

    © REUTERS / Hayk Baghdasaryan/Photolure
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    Charles Aznavour, one of the greatest singers ever to come out of France, has died. Sputnik looks at the career of a crooner once dubbed the "entertainer of the 20th century".

    Aznavour — who was Shahnour Varinag Aznavourian in Paris to Armenian immigrants — was told he was too ugly and too short to be a star and many critics said he could not sing.

    But Aznavour, who died on Monday, October 1, aged 94, proved them all wrong.

    He was a huge star in the 1970s not just in France but across Europe and sold more than 180 million records in a career spanning eight decades and seven languages.

    Never Shied Away From Difficult Material

    Unlike Frank Sinatra, the Frenchman wrote most of his own songs and the lyrics were often taboo — about homosexuality, crossdressing, adultery and men talking about their emotions.

    One of his biggest hits — What Makes A Man — was about a gay transsexual and its lyrics talked of sex and the depression engendered by a flagging libido.

    "It's a kind of sickness I have, talking about things you're not supposed to talk about. I started with homosexuality and I wanted to break every taboo. I felt strongly and I had to take a stand," said Aznavour.

    A father of six, who married three times, he said the "first time I was too young, the second I was too stupid, and the third I married a woman from a different culture and I learned tolerance".

    Wrote Songs Every Day

    He continued to write every day well into the 21st century and was still performing to packed arenas well into his 90s.

    Although he was French through and French he was proud of his Armenian roots and became Armenia's ambassador to Switzerland and a permanent delegate to the United Nations.

    He also campaigned for the global recognition of the genocide by the Ottoman Turks which his parents had fled in the early 1920s.

    Aznavour also acted — he played the leading role in Francois Truffaut's film Shoot the Piano Player in 1960.
    He also played a Jewish toy seller in The Tin Drum, which won several Oscars.

    "I see myself more as an actor who sings than a singer who acts," he said.

    He appeared in 60 films and wrote 1,300 songs.

    Aznavour got his big break after the Second World War when he opened for the rising French star Edith Piaf.

    ​She took him to America as her manager and songwriter while he worked on his voice.

    Aznavour lived with Piaf for eight years, but he never became one of her many lovers because "she was not my type".

    His first number one hit in France was "Sur Ma Vie" (In My Life) in 1958, followed by "Je M'voyais Deja" (It Will Be My Day).

    ​Buoyed by the success of "Shoot the Piano Player" he took New York's Carnegie Hall by storm in 1963 before touring the world and seeing his songs recorded by stars from Ray Charles to Liza Minnelli and Fred Astaire.

    He also performed duets with Sinatra, Elton John, Sting and Celine Dion and his song "She" was covered by Elvis Costello for the British romantic comedy Notting Hill.

    Aznavour was named entertainer of the century in an online poll by CNN and Time magazine in 1999.

    Related:

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76; What Post-War Afghanistan Will Look Like
    Legendary American Actor Burt Reynolds Dies at 82
    Former Indian Prime Minister Dies at 93 - Reports
    Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang Dies at 61
    Tags:
    songwriter, actor, genocide, singer, Paris, Armenia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
    Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse