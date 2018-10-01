Register
15:27 GMT +301 October 2018
    British Foreign Minister and leading Brexit supporter Boris Johnson gives a joint press conference with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (not in picture) following talks in Budapest on March 2, 2018.

    Major Tory Party Donor Urges Ex-Foreign Sec Johnson to ‘Leave Brexit Jihadis’

    © AFP 2018 / Attila Kisbendek
    Europe
    The influential Tory party donor also threatened to back calls for a snap general election if the UK looks set to withdraw from the European Union without a deal.

     

    Businessman Alexander Temerko, a major political donor, has accused several senior members of the Conservative Party of behaving like “political jihadis”, urging them to support Prime Minister Theresa May’s Chequers plan to avert a hard Brexit.

    READ MORE: UK Businesses Want Gov't to Prioritize Access for EU Citizens in Brexit Talks

    "You know what Winston Churchill said about political fanatics? He said they are people who can’t change their mind and won’t change the subject,” Mr. Temerko said in an exclusive interview with The Independent newspaper on Sunday.

    The energy mogul also offered a word of advice to ex-Foreign Minister Boris Johnson amid ongoing speculation of him launching a leadership bid against PM May, calling on him to adopt a less extreme stance on Brexit.

    "I would say to him Boris, come back to the center ground – that is your chance. If you want to lead the party, come back to the party and leave the Brexit jihadis.”

    Moreover, Mr. Temerko, who has donated around £1 million to the party in recent years, stressed that a no-deal Brexit would be the “worst scenario”, expressing support for May’s Chequers proposals, later clarifying that her suggestion for the Irish border needs to be amended to get Brussels’ backing.

    "For me one of the top donors in the party, there is one red line. If as we approach the first day after Brexit, if we are leaving without a deal, I will very actively be pushing for a new election," he said, reaffirming his opposition to a hard Brexit.

    Delegates are seen near a sign that reads The Best Brexit Deal at the venue on the first day of the Conservative Party Conference 2018 at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, on September 30, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / Ben STANSALL
    Anti-Brexit Protest: People March in Birmingham Amid Tory Conference (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    A number of politicians have also expressed support for a general election and even a second Brexit vote if the UK looks set to crash out of the bloc without a deal, though the government has ruled out a fresh vote.

    However, a leadership challenge could set in motion a snap election, potentially forcing the Tories out of power, with many polls suggesting the Labour Party could snatch victory, especially if Jeremy Corbyn vows to give the electorate a second vote on Brexit.

    READ MORE: Britain Would Be Out of EU If Nigel Farage Led Talks – Tory MP

     

