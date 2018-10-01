Russia Still Denied Opportunity to Receive Any Data on Skripal Case - Kremlin

The Telegraph reported that London had identified the third suspect in the alleged nerve agent attack on Russian ex-intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK city of Salisbury.

"From the very beginning, Russia has been offering to take part in the investigation into the incident. But Moscow's desire has been ignored, and Moscow is deprived of the opportunity to receive any materials," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

In the meantime, he added that Moscow would not comment on media reports on the issue, as they were based purely on allegations.

"We will no longer engage in discussions with media outlets. The BBC could not confirm anything; the BBC could only make an assumption or something else. And because the whole controversy is evolving in media, we, as the Kremlin, do not want to take part in this discussion any longer," Peskov told reporters

In early September, London claimed that it had identified Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov as the suspected perpetrators of the attack on the Skripals that took place in Salisbury on March 4. According to British Prime Minister Theresa May, the Russian military intelligence service was behind the poisoning. Moscow, in turn, has denied the accusations, stressing that the whole case was falling apart due to the lack of evidence.

Russia has repeatedly offered to help in the UK’s investigation of the case; the Russian Foreign Ministry has sent some 60 diplomatic notes to the UK Foreign Office in order to get access to the probe. However, British authorities have not wished to cooperate with Russia, leaving those notes unanswered.