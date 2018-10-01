Register
12:16 GMT +301 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit themed beermats and magazines in JD Wetherspoon's pub, Edinburgh, Scotland.

    Britain Would Be Out of EU If Nigel Farage Led Talks – Tory MP

    © Sputnik /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    With the clock ticking on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, the country remains divided on the terms of its divorce from the bloc.

    Just as the Conservative Party gathered in Birmingham for its last conference before Britain is due to leave the European Union, some Tory MPs believe that the country needs a tougher person in the ongoing Brexit talks with Brussels, Sky News wrote.

    Peter Bone, a pro-Leave Tory MP, told a fringe event the UK "would have been out by now" if the ex-UKIP leader was at the helm.

    Delegates are seen near a sign that reads The Best Brexit Deal at the venue on the first day of the Conservative Party Conference 2018 at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, on September 30, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / Ben STANSALL
    Anti-Brexit Protest: People March in Birmingham Amid Tory Conference (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Britain would have "would have been out [of the EU] by now" if ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage was in charge of the ongoing divorce talks with Brussels, a prominent Tory lawmaker said.

    Speaking at a Sunday rally, held just minutes ahead of the official Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Peter Bone hailed Farage, who is currently serving as a Vice Chairman of the pro-Brexit Leave Means Leave organization, and urged Prime Minister Theresa May to “chuck” her Chequers plan for the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

    The rally was the latest in a series of interventions designed to pile pressure on May to drop her EU withdrawal roadmap.

    However, the prime minister has dug in her heels defending the plan.

    Just as the Conservative Party conference opened in Birmingham on Sunday, amid deep divisions over Brexit, Theresa May denied that her Chequers plan for future relations with the EU is dead.

    "Chequers at the moment is the only plan on the table that delivers on the Brexit vote and also delivers for the people of Northern Ireland," she said.

    She tried to shift the focus to domestic agenda and urged Tory MPs and party rank and file to endorse the Chequers blueprint.
    However, she risked infuriating the party’s pro-Brexit grassroots by refusing to rule out further compromises to the plan in a bid to broker a final deal.

    Meanwhile, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Birmingham for a Best for Britain rally, including some Conservative activists waving “Tories Against Brexit” banners.

    Party Conference: Day 1

    On the first day of the conferences, the government announced plans for a surcharge on sales of property to foreign nationals who do not pay UK tax in an effort to ease pressure on the housing market and make homes more affordable for Britons.

    Ministers are also considering cutting taxes levied on businesses to help the high street.

    "A presence on a high street… makes a big contribution to the community, and to villages, towns and cities — and I think some recognition of that is required," Business Secretary Greg Clark said.

    Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson said that a teenage cyber-cadet force will be recruited to help defend the nation against online attacks.

    The government plans to spend £1 million ($1.3 million) to train 2,000 cadets a year "protect our nation against sophisticated and evolving threats."

    The project will be the first of its kind in a NATO state.

    READ MORE: Ex-Brexit Secretary Davis to Vote Against Chequers, Says Proposal 'Just Wrong'

    With the March 2019 Brexit deadline now less than 200 days away, the two sides remain divided on a number of issues, including the Irish border and customs arrangements.

    The EU leaders’ rejection of the Brexit blueprint Theresa May presented at last month’s EU summit in Austria has increased the possibility of Britain leaving the bloc without a deal.

    Related:

    Chequers is The Only Plan That Delivers on Brexit Vote - May
    Anti-Brexit Protest: People March in Birmingham Amid Tory Conference (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    Chequers plan, party conference, Brexit talks, divisions, EU, British Conservative Party, Peter Bone, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
    Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse