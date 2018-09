Anti-Brexit Protest: People March in Birmingham Amid Tory Conference (PHOTO)

While the UK Conservative Party gathered for the party's autumn conference, hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets of Birmingham calling for a reversal on Brexit.

"The only way forward is to bin Brexit and to remain in the EU," Tim Skeet, representing the activist group Tories Against Brexit, was cited as saying by the Evening Standard.

Prior to holding a massive two-hour demonstration in the center of Birmingham on Sunday, the protesters marched through one of the largest UK cities, waving banners that condemned Brexit.