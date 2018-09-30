Anti-Brexit Protest: People March in Birmingham Amid Tory Conference (PHOTO)

"The only way forward is to bin Brexit and to remain in the EU," Tim Skeet, representing the activist group Tories Against Brexit, was cited as saying by the Evening Standard.
Prior to holding a massive two-hour demonstration in the center of Birmingham on Sunday, the protesters marched through one of the largest UK cities, waving banners that condemned Brexit.
Why isn't the BBC covering this demonstration against the Tories in Birmingham? @BBCBias #ToriesOut #JC4PM #WeAreCorbyn https://t.co/qAAw8gLfbB
— Geoff Clegg (@jedclef) 30 сентября 2018 г.
Look at that for a picture —
…Tories, Labour and Lib Dems all lined up together against Brexit at the front of the @euinbrum #BinBrexitinBrum rally in Birmingham… pic.twitter.com/ur7QEyV5OC
— Deeply Unhelpful Mike (@mikegalsworthy) 30 сентября 2018 г.
Had a great day marching against Brexit as Tory Conference begins in Birmingham. Especially proud of the #ToriesAgainstBrexit and #RemainerNow groups! Democracy gives us all the right to change our minds and steer away from Brexit 💪 pic.twitter.com/yKFklFcngc— Sophie Thornton (@sophthor) 30 сентября 2018 г.
