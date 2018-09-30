Beauty With Russian Roots Fights Back Haters After Winning Miss Finland Crown

Alina Voronkova, born to a Russian-Finnish family, has reportedly had to deal with claims on social media that a girl with foreign roots can’t be crowned Finland’s most beautiful woman. The blond beauty has proven them wrong with an adamant argument and smoking hot bikini photos.

Alina Voronkova has won the national beauty contest Miss Finland and is to compete for the Miss Universe title now.

The 23-year-old model shared her delight on Instagram soon after getting the shiny tiara, posting “Words are not enough to describe my happiness and gratitude. Thank you! This will be a wonderful year for my year Miss Finland 2018! “

Alina Voronkova, born to a Russian father and a Finnish mother in the town of Lahti, has a bachelor degree in philology, but reportedly plans to dedicate the near future to her duties as Miss Finland and to the good cause of fighting against bullying.

As she has told the newspaper Ilta-Sanomat, she wants to be a role model for children and inspire people to accept each other.

“I would like to fight prejudices and people accept each other as they are. I was discriminated myself because I spoke Russian as my second language and has a Russian name. … It is a pleasure to have ‘Voronkova’ spoken out loud in the Miss Finals and in the press interviews,” she told the newspaper.

However, as the outlet reports, some criticized the decision to crown Voronkova, claiming women with Russian roots cannot be Miss Finland. She has slammed such comments.

“I was born in Finland and I have Finnish citizenship. I grew up here and received the Finnish education. Bilingualism is the only gift that I have received from my parents. People may disagree, but this is a fact,” she told the newspaper.