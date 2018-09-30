'Fat or Pregnant:' European Broadcaster Cuts New Show Following Uproar

The broadcaster RTL has landed in hot water after screenshots of the program premier emerged online. In the comedian’s quiz, the participants were asked to guess whether a woman was fat or pregnant, while others were expected to detect whether a man was homosexual or heterosexual.

One of the European biggest broadcasters, RTL, has taken off several episodes from the German show premier, facing criticism for body shaming and sexism after teasers were released. Comedian Chris Tall, who was branded by some as a Nazi sympathizer in 2017 for controversial wordplay “Chris-Tall-Nacht,” he used to greet the audience (hint at the infamous the Night of Broken Glass, when Jews were killed), raised eyebrows with his late night show.

In the new program Darf er das?, which can be translated as Does he dare?, he apparently got his guest to guess if a woman was pregnant or fat. Some activists posted screenshots of the episode online, slamming it as misogynistic.

Warum ich mich gegen Bodyshaming und Sexismus einsetze?



Weil es fucking 2018 ist und bei @RTLde Typen raten, ob Frauen schwanger oder einfach nur zu fett sind.



Foto via @hashcrap pic.twitter.com/L552hWclBx — Ricarda Lang (@Ricarda_Lang) 27 сентября 2018 г.

A quiz on sexual orientation was also found offensive by netizens.

An avalanche of angry and shocked comments followed, so RTL hurried to comment on social media that the comedian’s purpose was to call out prejudices, and pointed out that there had been misunderstanding, promising to cut out the debated episodes.

In der Show geht es um den Unsinn von Vorurteilen im Alltag, auf die Chris Tall hinweisen will. Er ist Comedian und spielt damit. Da es nun im Vorfeld schon zu Missverständnissen kommt, werden wir entsprechende Elemente aus der Sendung nehmen. Danke für den Hinweis. — RTL.de (@RTLde) 28 сентября 2018 г.

Some netizens has pointed out that the German broadcaster, based in Koln, had adopted the concept of discord from a Dutch TV show, which triggered uproar in 2017 and was shut down following a scandal.

However, many sided with the show’s host.

Heulen die Leute sich über #darferdas aus. Ich finds gut, was er macht. Die Leute, die sagen, dass man über Dicke keine Witze machen darf, grenzen damit doch diese Gruppe aus. — Steven (@Streaven) 30 сентября 2018 г.

There were those who branded RTL as cowardly.

