Ex-Brexit Secretary Davis to Vote Against Chequers, Says Proposal 'Just Wrong'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - David Davis told the Sky News on Sunday that UK Prime Minister Theresa May's Chequers plan on the exit from the European Union was "just wrong" and he would vote it down but assured that there would be no early parliamentary election if the plan is turned down.

"I will vote against Chequers, full stop. And it will not lead to a general election," Former UK Brexit secretary David Davis said in an interview with the UK broadcaster.

Davis argued that May's plan was wrong because it did not meet any of the principal expectations that people had when voting to leave the European Union.

However, he expressed confidence that the sides will reach a Brexit deal after all.

READ MORE: More Expensive Than Expected: Brexit Costs UK £500Mln Per Week — Report

"I think there will be a deal, I think it is 80-90 percent likely there will be a deal," Davis said, adding that London will get a free trade agreement with the European Union.

Davis also said that six months was more than enough time to reach the deal with the bloc, adding that everything will be decided during the last month.

He expressed his opinion stressing that Chequers would "die either in Brussels or in Westminster" and then the UK would "need another alternative."

© AP Photo / Leon Neal/Pool Photo Chequers is The Only Plan That Delivers on Brexit Vote - May

On Wednesday, the UK Labor Party announced following its annual conference that it would vote against May's plan and against leaving the bloc with no deal. The parties have less than six months to reach an agreement on Brexit since the United Kingdom is scheduled to withdraw from the union on March 29, 2019.

In July, the UK cabinet adopted the Chequers plan, which outlined London's Brexit conditions, including the establishment of a free trade area with the bloc and the refusal to draw a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. Brussels rejected the proposal, arguing that the plan undermined the bloc's single market principle.