Macron 'Will Do Everything' to Assist Democrats Ahead of 2019 EU Vote - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his intention to be directly involved in the election campaign ahead of the European Parliament election in mid 2019 and pledged in this regard to build a wide list uniting centrists.

"I will be involved [in the election campaign] since I believe in an [election] campaign for the sake of Europe of ambition and future, of Democrats and progressives," Macron told France's Le Journal du Dimanche (JDD) newspaper, adding that the upcoming election would be a historical fight.

He also revealed his plans to draft "the broadest possible" list for the upcoming EU election stressing that he "will do everything" so that the progressives, the Democrats at those whose voices Macron represents — "hopefully, brought together within a single list, the broadest possible in France" — make themselves heard.

The next elections to the European Parliament are officially scheduled for May 23-26, 2019.