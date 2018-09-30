More Expensive Than Expected: Brexit Costs UK £500Mln Per Week – Report

Research shows that the British economy is now 2.5 percent smaller than it would have been if the referendum voted to stay in the European Union.
All this leads to a penalty of £500 million ($651 million) a week, and this number continues to grow, the report says.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on September 21 that London would continue to prepare for a no-deal Brexit after an informal EU summit in Salzburg, which was held on September 19-20, failed to produce a compromise on the format of the post-Brexit economic partnership between London and Brussels, and the Irish border.
In June 2016, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union and is expected to do so by March 29, 2019. However, both London and Brussels are concerned over a possible no-deal Brexit scenario, as talks on post-Brexit arrangements are hindered by a number of thorny issues, including customs arrangements.
