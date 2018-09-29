Johnson’s Profile Pic Swapped to Porn Due to Fault in Tory Conf App – Report

Ahead of a grand meeting of the UK ruling Conservative Party, embarrassing security flaws of the conference app have reportedly let anyone get access to the personal information of ministers and MPs. Perpetrators used this golden opportunity to mess up with their accounts.

A security fault in a mobile app for a Conservative Party conference, set to kick off on September 30th in Birmingham, lead to a major personal data leak, the Daily Star reports. Before the lapse was fixed, the personal data of government members, including Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, MPs, as well as registered journalists have been exposed, as anyone could log in to their accounts without a password.

Their private details were not only visible, but could also be changed, and some immediately used the golden opportunity to mess up with the leading figures.

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson got hardcore pornography instead of his profile image, while his title was edited to “d******d”, while his renewed position read “HARD BORDER” (referring to his stance on the Brexit deal). Education Secretary Michael Gove reportedly got media tycoon Rupert Murdoch’s portrait as a profile picture, according to the Birmingham Mail.

This has already been fixed, while the login function was reportedly deleted.

The Conservatives' chairman Brandon Lewis has apologized for the mishap.

We’ve have had a technical issue with our Conference App that has been resolved and it is now functioning securely. We are investigating the issue further and apologise for any concern caused. #CPC18 — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonLewis) 29 сентября 2018 г.

​However, as the media have reported, the Tories may be subjected to an investigation by the information commissioner.

Twitter has already responded with some hilarious guesses as to who might have meddled with the app.

Well he is a massive cock! https://t.co/SbAboUz1lJ — Neil #enemyofthepeopleapparently (@Neilovichi) 29 сентября 2018 г.

People have logged in as Boris Johnson, changing his profile pic to hardcore porn. Basically swapping a picture of an arsehole for a picture of an arsehole. #ToryShambles https://t.co/vDbndWDZuF — Hope4Change (@JonJonesSnr) 29 сентября 2018 г.

​Some mocked the explanation, the party has given.

