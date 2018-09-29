Register
    Britain's former Foreign Minister Boris Johnson

    Johnson’s Profile Pic Swapped to Porn Due to Fault in Tory Conf App – Report

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Europe
    Ahead of a grand meeting of the UK ruling Conservative Party, embarrassing security flaws of the conference app have reportedly let anyone get access to the personal information of ministers and MPs. Perpetrators used this golden opportunity to mess up with their accounts.

    A security fault in a mobile app for a Conservative Party conference, set to kick off on September 30th in Birmingham, lead to a major personal data leak, the Daily Star reports. Before the lapse was fixed, the personal data of government members, including Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, MPs, as well as registered journalists have been exposed, as anyone could log in to their accounts without a password.

    Their private details were not only visible, but could also be changed, and some immediately used the golden opportunity to mess up with the leading figures.

    READ MORE: Tory Rift Deepens As Boris Johnson Panned Over 'Suicide Belt' Remarks, Sex Life

    Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson got hardcore pornography instead of his profile image, while his title was edited to “d******d”, while his renewed position read “HARD BORDER” (referring to his stance on the Brexit deal). Education Secretary Michael Gove reportedly got media tycoon Rupert Murdoch’s portrait as a profile picture, according to the Birmingham Mail.

    This has already been fixed, while the login function was reportedly deleted.

    The Conservatives' chairman Brandon Lewis has apologized for the mishap.

    ​However, as the media have reported, the Tories may be subjected to an investigation by the information commissioner.

    Twitter has already responded with some hilarious guesses as to who might have meddled with the app.

    ​Some mocked the explanation, the party has given.

    Get Brexfit: London Gym Offers Boris Johnson Punchbags & Theresa May Sack Race
    Boris Johnson Urges Tories to Focus on Chequers Rather Than Ousting Theresa May
    Johnson to Keep Slamming May's Brexit Plan, Doesn't Want to Oust PM, Allies Say
    Tory Rift Deepens As Boris Johnson Panned Over 'Suicide Belt' Remarks, Sex Life
    Tags:
    data breach, joke, app, meddling, party conference, Conservative Party, Boris Johnson, Birmingham, United Kingdom
