Over Half of UK Citizens Prefer Staying in EU to Leaving Without Deal - Poll

LONDON (Sputnik) - Fifty-five percent of UK citizens believe that remaining part of the European Union would be a better option than crashing out of the bloc without a deal, an opinion poll showed on Saturday.

Some 56 percent of Britons said that they expected Brexit outcome to be worse than they initially thought when casting votes, while 26 percent predicted that the outcome would not be worse than their initial expectation and only nine percent stated that they believed that the results would be better than they thought.

The poll also showed that 69 percent of all the respondents and 76 percent of those who voted to leave the union in 2016, believed that Brexit talks were taking longer than they expected.

Half of the respondents also supported the idea of holding a second referendum, where they would choose whether to stay in the bloc, leave it without a deal or leave it on the terms that had been put forward by the UK government.

The poll was conducted online by the Sky Data among 1,070 respondents on September 10-11.