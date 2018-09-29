Over Half of UK Citizens Prefer Staying in EU to Leaving Without Deal - Poll

Some 56 percent of Britons said that they expected Brexit outcome to be worse than they initially thought when casting votes, while 26 percent predicted that the outcome would not be worse than their initial expectation and only nine percent stated that they believed that the results would be better than they thought.
Half of the respondents also supported the idea of holding a second referendum, where they would choose whether to stay in the bloc, leave it without a deal or leave it on the terms that had been put forward by the UK government.
The poll was conducted online by the Sky Data among 1,070 respondents on September 10-11.
