UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik that he will visit Moscow the next week to attend the Russian Energy Week and to meet for negotiations with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

"I’m coming to Moscow to take part in the Russian Energy Week. I’m going to meet Mr. Novak. What I would like to discuss with him is that we have our long-term gas purchase contract valid until 2020. We have agreed about the volume of gas we buy in 2019, but we have not agreed upon the volume for 2020. That's what I would like to discuss, at least to come close to an agreement," Szijjarto said.

The Russian Energy Week will be held in Moscow on October 3-6.